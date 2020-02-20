Letter: Don't forget about Eric Holder's loyalty to Obama

Oh, how the Post-Dispatch forgets. The editorial on “Trump's water boy” (Feb. 16) brought back memories. It wasn’t so long ago that the Attorney General Eric Holder under President Barack Obama once blatantly boasted how he was the president’s “wingman.” During the 2012 “Fast and Furious” investigation of Mexican gun running, Holder was charged with contempt of Congress for failing to produce the documents and testimony members requested.
Although the Post-Dispatch did register disdain for Holder's failure to comply with Congress, why did it not label him as Obama’s “water boy” then? The Post-Dispatch’s undeniable bias continues.
J. Olszowy • Fenton