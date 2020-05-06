Letter: Don’t forget essential workers when pandemic is over

It’s become commonplace to hear leaders and celebrities and all good-hearted people say that they are so grateful to the people putting themselves at risk to keep essential services going, to take care of “us.” The grocery workers, hospital housekeeping, warehouse and meat plant workers, home care, nursing home aides, bus drivers, and so on are rightly included in this list. These statements are sincere, I am sure.
Real gratitude, however, should lead us to provide a living wage and benefits for all these workers after the crisis has dissipated. They will be the veterans of this “war” against the virus. They will bear physical, psychological and financial wounds. Don’t forget them after this is over. Pair your thanks with advocacy, and fight for policies that support these workers and their families every day. That will be true gratitude.
Sandra Johnson • St. Louis
