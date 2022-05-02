Letter: Don’t forget Signorino helped many St. Louisans in need

Regarding “Russ Signorino, longtime jobs expert and ‘Kinkogate’ casualty, dies at 70” (April 27): In my opinion, this headline was an insult to Signorino, because it wasn’t until the end of that article that readers learned he was never proved of wrongdoing.
Signorino helped many people through his work at the United Way of Greater St. Louis and also through the Building Union Diversity Program to find high wage apprenticeships for women and minority workers. He helped those who needed it most.
Pamela Kuehling • St. Louis