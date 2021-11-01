 Skip to main content
Letter: Don’t forget that Republicans also are blocking Biden
Letter: Don't forget that Republicans also are blocking Biden

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats' election bill

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined at left by Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., speaks to reporters after a Republican strategy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

Regarding the editorial “Politicians claim to support kids, so why nix a spending bill that does it?” (Oct. 28): Yes, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has blocked what should not have been blocked, but his ability to do that depends on the entire body of Republican senators intent on denying President Joe Biden his goals.

Republicans seem not to want to do something good and necessary (slowing global warming, supporting new parents) because they do not want a Democratic president to look good. Manchin is not in this alone, yet it seems he is the only one I read about.

Bill Buege • University City

