Letter: Don’t forget the good the Veiled Prophet group does

Regarding the editorial “Too much ado about Ellie Kemper, not enough about Veiled Prophet’s legacy” (June 9): The Veiled Prophet organization for many years has provided the city with two of the region’s largest events — a free, large parade with many floats and bands, and one of the biggest Fourth of July weekend celebrations in the United States. That weekend, on all three days, there are free thrilling shows, free top-name entertainment, and a free massive fireworks display. Both of the events are staffed with hundreds of volunteers who want to do something special for their city.