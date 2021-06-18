 Skip to main content
Letter: Don’t forget the good the Veiled Prophet group does
VP Fair in 1984

Balloons compete in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch/VP Fair Balloon Classic during the VP Fair in July 1984. Post-Dispatch file photo

 Post-Dispatch file

Regarding the editorial “Too much ado about Ellie Kemper, not enough about Veiled Prophet’s legacy” (June 9): The Veiled Prophet organization for many years has provided the city with two of the region’s largest events — a free, large parade with many floats and bands, and one of the biggest Fourth of July weekend celebrations in the United States. That weekend, on all three days, there are free thrilling shows, free top-name entertainment, and a free massive fireworks display. Both of the events are staffed with hundreds of volunteers who want to do something special for their city.

If the Editorial Board is going to cast dispersions on the Veiled Prophet society, then at least give proper credit where credit is due. Membership, whether people like it or not, is a part of the fabric of the community. Look to other service organizations (Lions, Kiwanis, Shriners, etc.) and most of the private country clubs in the region.

Bob Cranston • Innsbruck

