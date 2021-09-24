Letter: Don’t forget those who care for Alzheimer patients

Regarding “10 potential early signs of dementia” (Sept. 10): More than 120,000 people in Missouri are living with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Behind the scenes, there are an additional 194,000 Missourians who are family caregivers providing around-the-clock care to loved ones diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia. These unsung heroes are critical to helping their loved ones continue to live safely at home with dignity and independence.

Recently, our state’s lawmakers worked alongside the Alzheimer’s Association of Missouri to secure funding for a new program to support people living with Alzheimer’s and their family caregivers. The program, called Structured Family Caregiving, is administered by the Division of Senior and Disability Services. The program provides ongoing professional and financial support to family caregivers who live with and provide care to their loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.