Letter: Don’t forgive Trump out of fear of supporters’ retaliation

Accountability is what Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment is all about and why he needs to be convicted. He and his allies incited a violent insurrection on our Capitol — an act of domestic terrorism. Trump has failed to condemn it. He has failed to take responsibility for it. And he has failed to express any remorse or regret for it.

Contrary to Sen. Roy Blunt’s recent naïve suggestion that Trump touched a hot stove and wouldn’t touch it again, I believe if Trump still had access to social media, he would have continued to encourage his misguided supporters to more violence.

Now is not a time for the United States to “move on,” as many Republicans suggest, because it may lead to more violence. We cannot be held hostage by the specter of more criminality that may come. Our system of laws does not allow criminals to be forgiven because they may retaliate. We hold criminals accountable. The Senate must convict Donald Trump.

T. Kinealy • Webster Groves