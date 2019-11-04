Subscribe for 99¢
Regarding “Son’s education more important than daughter’s” (Oct. 27): Ilene G. Wittels' letter on the son being preferred over the daughter was interesting except for the elephant in the room.

Spending $225,000 plus $16,900 for an education in theater and photography is the biggest waste of time and money I can imagine and is utterly useless. It is time for parents and children to step up and get serious about what is needed to be successful in life. These types of courses are something you take for fun after you have graduated with a solid degree in a field that will actively pursue you and your newly obtained expertise.

Steve Farrow • St. Charles