Letter: Don’t hunt bears. They’re after your garbage, not your pet.

Regarding “Missouri may allow bear hunting, starting in 2021” (May 20): The Missouri Department of Conservation is catering to a small segment of our population and attempting to open a trophy hunting season on black bears. These sentient intelligent animals are reclusive by nature and are only attracted to human communities because of food availability. Bears mostly eat vegetable matter. They’re not after your pet. They’re after your garbage.
The most successful bear mitigation involves using commonsense, non-lethal solutions, such as bear-proof trash cans and secured dumps in rural areas. If bears have become a nuisance in an area, then residents must contain their food sources rather than turning a bear into a trophy.
Let’s be more patient with our wildlife and recognize their importance in nature.
T.J. Lindhorst • Wildwood
