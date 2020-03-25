Letter: Don’t ignore boomers. They have useful survival tips.

When I was 5, I was told I could not play outside because I would catch polio. Now, I’m 73, and I have to be watchful for coronavirus.
We baby boomers have been through a lot: polio, swine flu, Vietnam. But don’t sell us short, we are tough and smart. And most of us did survive because we knew how to take care of ourselves.
So to the youngsters out there, I say: Stay indoors, wash your hands, and don’t think you cannot contract this disease. Be smart and maybe you, too, can live into your 70s.
Ellen McMackin Spencer • Glen Carbon
