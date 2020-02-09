Letter: Don’t immortalize the tribalism of Rush Limbaugh

Regarding “Radio host Limbaugh awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom” (Feb. 5): The fear created by 9/11 was one that has burned like a wildfire for years in our subconscious. It caused us to lack trust in others, incessantly fear the unknown and ultimately become more introverted in our beliefs.
However, my concern is the obsession to completely eradicate this “fear” has and was the foundation for our current state of tribalism. When we are entrenched with fear for long periods of time and don’t accept hope for the future, we become self-defeating and internalize our prejudices. Unfortunately, terrorism has bred and instilled a new type of self-preserving narcissism that has reduced us to tribalism.
My opinion is that tribalism will be like a virus that will create more external discord. We must find a way to overcome this stigma of fear started on Sept. 11, 2001, and look for ways to overcome our tribal prejudices before they do more harm than we can repair. A rogue president has now reinforced fear by celebrating Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It is time to communicate, understand and collaborate as a society for the public good.
Ron French • O’Fallon, Mo.