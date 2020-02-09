Letter: Don’t immortalize the tribalism of Rush Limbaugh
0 comments

Letter: Don’t immortalize the tribalism of Rush Limbaugh

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
Trump uses State of Union to campaign; Pelosi rips up speech

Rush Limbaugh reacts after first Lady Melania Trump presented him with the the Presidential Medal of Freedom as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Second lady Karen Pence is at left and Kathryn Limbaugh is partially hidden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

Regarding “Radio host Limbaugh awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom” (Feb. 5): The fear created by 9/11 was one that has burned like a wildfire for years in our subconscious. It caused us to lack trust in others, incessantly fear the unknown and ultimately become more introverted in our beliefs.

However, my concern is the obsession to completely eradicate this “fear” has and was the foundation for our current state of tribalism. When we are entrenched with fear for long periods of time and don’t accept hope for the future, we become self-defeating and internalize our prejudices. Unfortunately, terrorism has bred and instilled a new type of self-preserving narcissism that has reduced us to tribalism.

My opinion is that tribalism will be like a virus that will create more external discord. We must find a way to overcome this stigma of fear started on Sept. 11, 2001, and look for ways to overcome our tribal prejudices before they do more harm than we can repair. A rogue president has now reinforced fear by celebrating Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It is time to communicate, understand and collaborate as a society for the public good.

Ron French • O’Fallon, Mo.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports