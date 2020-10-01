Letter: Don’t investigate leaks, just show us Trump’s taxes

Regarding “Ethics experts see national security concern in Trump’s debt” (Sept. 28): Congressman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, has called for a probe into the source of The New York Times story that detailed two decades of President Donald Trump’s tax records. Instead of wasting taxpayer money in another diversionary effort, Brady should simply ask Trump to release his complete tax records so the American people can decide if he’s a brilliant businessman or just another person gaming the government.
Stephan Thomas • St. Louis
