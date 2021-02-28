 Skip to main content
Letter: Don’t kill protesters just because they impede traffic
Protests in Richmond Heights

Protesters and a car full of people get into a fistfight in front of the Richmond Heights Police station on Sunday, May 31, 2020. The motorists were upset protesters were blocking traffic on Big Bend Boulevard. The motorists got out of their car and walked towards protesters when the fight started. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding “Missouri Senate bill cracks down on road-blocking protesters” (Feb. 23): According to provisions of Missouri Senate Bill 66, drivers who happen to run over demonstrators who are “blocking traffic” would not be liable for the injuries that they may cause. Taken to extremes, if drivers didn’t like protesters’ politics, they could run them down and all they’d have to do would be to claim the protester was blocking traffic.

In my opinion, this bill, which appears not to be advancing, is an open invitation to murder — which already happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. While I am all in favor of jail time for violent protesters like those involved in the attack on the Capitol, allowing the killing or maiming of peaceful protesters in the interest of unimpeded traffic flow is reprehensible.

Indeed, draconian measures against peaceful protest smacks of the worst kind of authoritarianism.

Robert Wanager • Hillsboro

