Letter: Don’t leave us in the dark; make Standard Time permanent

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Congress may soon do away with changing the clocks. It’s past time.” (March 20): I agree that it would be good to quit changing the clocks twice a year. But instead of leaving the clocks permanently on Daylight Saving Time, I think we should permanently leave them on Standard Time.

If we make Daylight Saving Time permanent, the many people who start work early and work outside (construction workers, roofers, groundskeepers, etc.) would have to start later to gain daylight to be able to see. Also, the kids who wait at bus stops would be in the dark, and the parents would (rightfully) complain. The schools can start later, but then the parents would have to start their jobs later to see the kids off.

If all the outdoor workers and parents are starting work later to compensate, then many of the support industries, like stores and restaurants, would likely adjust too. So if most of the working world ends up starting later to compensate for the darker mornings, then most would get off work later also, thereby “losing” that extra hour of daylight in the evening.

There are only so many daylight hours, no matter how we play with the clocks, we can’t make more daylight. In addition, numerous studies have confirmed that it is much healthier for our bodies to stay on Standard Time, as it is more in keeping with our natural hormonal rhythms.

Sue Jarrett • Oakland