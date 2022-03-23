 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Don’t leave us in the dark; make Standard Time permanent

  • 0
Springing forward at the Old Cathedral

One clock face of the Old Cathedral catches the sunlight beside the Gateway Arch in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Congress may soon do away with changing the clocks. It’s past time.” (March 20): I agree that it would be good to quit changing the clocks twice a year. But instead of leaving the clocks permanently on Daylight Saving Time, I think we should permanently leave them on Standard Time.

If we make Daylight Saving Time permanent, the many people who start work early and work outside (construction workers, roofers, groundskeepers, etc.) would have to start later to gain daylight to be able to see. Also, the kids who wait at bus stops would be in the dark, and the parents would (rightfully) complain. The schools can start later, but then the parents would have to start their jobs later to see the kids off.

If all the outdoor workers and parents are starting work later to compensate, then many of the support industries, like stores and restaurants, would likely adjust too. So if most of the working world ends up starting later to compensate for the darker mornings, then most would get off work later also, thereby “losing” that extra hour of daylight in the evening.

People are also reading…

There are only so many daylight hours, no matter how we play with the clocks, we can’t make more daylight. In addition, numerous studies have confirmed that it is much healthier for our bodies to stay on Standard Time, as it is more in keeping with our natural hormonal rhythms.

Sue Jarrett • Oakland

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News