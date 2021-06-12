Letter: Don’t let bad cops define the whole policing profession

My background in law enforcement comes from my grandfather and my own mischievous deeds. My grandfather was a sheriff, city deputy, jailer and bank security guard. I’ve behaved badly and been locked up for it. I don’t like police. I don’t get upset when they are killed or injured. Why? Because bad cops drown out the good of policing.

I have a job, and I feel I’m very good at it. Probably the same feelings many police officers have: We know what we’re doing in any circumstance short of disaster.

If I ever feel I, or any fellow employee, is not performing up to standard, I’m the first to speak up. I won’t tolerate misdeeds.

Cops have lost that. The “blue shield” doesn’t protect anyone from ineptitude. We, as society, know the law enforcement job is tough. Bad actors in the ranks should not define the rest. I love my job. I bet cops do, too. They are only as good as their worst member.

Stephen Casinger • Shrewsbury