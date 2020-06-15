Letter: Don’t let Blunt’s phony ‘patient access’ award fool you
0 comments

Letter: Don’t let Blunt’s phony ‘patient access’ award fool you

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Regarding the ad “Senator Roy Blunt Receives the Champion of Patient Access Award” (June 7): The needle on my BS meter started quivering uncontrollably when I saw this. The fine print at the very bottom of the ad read Paid for by Alliance for Patient Access.

The Alliance for Patient Access is similar to naming a group Polecats for More Pleasant-Smelling Woodlands. Its financial supporters include Amgen, Genentech, Sanofi, Pfizer and Eli Lilly.

Blunt and his GOP allies have been opposed to controlling prescription drug pricing and have tried for years to repeal the Affordable Care Act and also refuse to expand Medicaid in Missouri. Why would Blunt accept a manipulatively misleading award as a “Champion of Patient Access”?

Lisa Graves, director of the Center for Media and Democracy, a corporate watchdog group, explains it for us: “If they are called out for undermining patients’ rights, they can say, ‘No, I received an award for protecting patients’ rights.’ A lot of citizens don’t have time to sort it out.” It’s high time we sort it out, folks.

Andy Ayers • St. Louis

General Motors announces $1.5 billion investment in Wentzville Assembly and Stamping plant

Sen. Roy Blunt sits during a press conference held at the Wentzville Assembly and Stamping plant on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 to announce GM's plan to invest $1.5 billion to bring its next generation of midsize pick up trucks to market. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

 Troy Stolt
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports