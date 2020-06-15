Letter: Don’t let Blunt’s phony ‘patient access’ award fool you

Regarding the ad “Senator Roy Blunt Receives the Champion of Patient Access Award” (June 7): The needle on my BS meter started quivering uncontrollably when I saw this. The fine print at the very bottom of the ad read Paid for by Alliance for Patient Access.
The Alliance for Patient Access is similar to naming a group Polecats for More Pleasant-Smelling Woodlands. Its financial supporters include Amgen, Genentech, Sanofi, Pfizer and Eli Lilly.
Blunt and his GOP allies have been opposed to controlling prescription drug pricing and have tried for years to repeal the Affordable Care Act and also refuse to expand Medicaid in Missouri. Why would Blunt accept a manipulatively misleading award as a “Champion of Patient Access”?
Lisa Graves, director of the Center for Media and Democracy, a corporate watchdog group, explains it for us: “If they are called out for undermining patients’ rights, they can say, ‘No, I received an award for protecting patients’ rights.’ A lot of citizens don’t have time to sort it out.” It’s high time we sort it out, folks.
Andy Ayers • St. Louis
