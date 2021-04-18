 Skip to main content
Letter: Don’t let foreign aid, welfare send US into bankruptcy
Letter: Don't let foreign aid, welfare send US into bankruptcy

US budget deficit jumps to record $1.7 trillion this year

Regarding “US budget deficit jumps to record $1.7 trillion this year” (April 12): If our government were an individual, it would be in bankruptcy court by now. How can we keep giving money away to other countries, illegal aliens and generous welfare programs? Isn’t it about time we thought about balancing the budget and helping the American people first?

We keep sending money overseas to countries that hate us. We give money and privileges to illegal aliens. We entertain the idea of forgiving student loans when others have sacrificed a lot to get their education.

Many businesses cannot find help because of the unemployment benefits we keep expanding. Some think it’s better to get paid more to stay at home.

Let us stop the money presses or at least quit throwing dollars into a money pit and start running the government like it has a real budget to stay within. After all, individuals have to do without if they don’t have the funds to purchase something.

It is time we think about our country first, and if there is anything left over, only spend it on something the country really needs or give it to a foreign country that is friendly to us.

Ken Schatz • Oakville

