Letter: Don't let hotel replace classic Clayton architecture

Regarding “Old Famous-Barr site ideal for hotel in University City, consultant says” ( Feb. 13): It is hard to believe that Daniel McCoy, a consultant for University City, is suggesting that the old Famous-Barr site on Forsyth Boulevard and Jackson Avenue would be good for a University City hotel. That is an iconic, classic mid-century (1948) building. Also, the site is only partially University City; the other part is Clayton.
I hope that Washington University does not agree to sell the site at all, but especially not to a project that has no respect for historic buildings. If University City wants a hotel, there are numerous other sites that are totally within the city boundaries and are already cleared for development. Please do not pursue such a troubling project.
Lecil Saller • St. Louis