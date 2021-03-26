Letter: Don’t let up now; we still must defeat virus monster

Regarding “US could be on the cusp of COVID-19 infection surge officials have been dreading, expert warns” (March 18): There is always that one moment near the end of most horror movies when the villain has been shot or stabbed or knocked out. Everyone relaxes or starts celebrating, and I want to shout, finish him off. But, the fools on the screen never seem to be smart enough to finish the monster off.
Sure enough, while everyone is celebrating, the murderous culprit recovers enough to kill one more person. Sometimes, the foolish victims let it happen to themselves. What is the matter with them?
We have not beaten this coronavirus yet. Even after getting vaccinated, please keep wearing your mask until we finish it off.
Rev. John Vogler • St. Louis