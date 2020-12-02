Letter: Don’t like socialism? Send back that Social Security check

By definition, socialism is an economic and political system by which the means of making, moving and trading wealth should be owned or controlled by the workers. It is truly amazing that the GOP continues to use this word as some sort of evil talking point, as the party leaders have done for decades.

Here is a sampling of American socialist policies: Medicare and Medicaid, Social Security, business and farm subsidies, school lunch programs, federal student loans, public defenders, roads and bridges, the U.S. Postal Service, veterans health care, police and fire departments, prisons, public transportation, museums, housing, libraries, landfills, parks, beaches, food stamps, welfare, courts and disability insurance. As taxpayers of this country, we are paying for these social services that benefit everybody.

GOP socialism haters can feel free to refrain from using any of these services. They can donate their Social Security checks (thanks to Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt) to a charity of their choice. They can sign over their Medicare benefits (thanks to Democratic President Lyndon B. Johnson) to some needy person who has no health care benefits.