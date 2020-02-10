Letter: Don't make audit molehill dispute into a mountain

Regarding “Staffer’s cryptic email about altering an audit requires Galloway’s explanation” (Feb. 1): With help from the Post-Dispatch’s editorial staff, it looks like state Auditor Nicole Galloway is “going to go through some things.” This editorial follows the path of misrepresenting text messages between former FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page during the Russia investigation. Only after a two-year investigation it was determined that these text messages were general conversations between two people. But the damage had already been done.
I sincerely hope the Post-Dispatch suppresses its innate desire to focus on a new molehill and write it into a mountain. While I understand this issue provides some sexy conspiracy options to increase the amount of clicks, it might be time for some editorial honor.
David Patterson Silver Wolf • University City