Letter: Don't make taxpayers pay for Wildhaber blunders

Regarding “Next up for St. Louis County: Get that money back” (Feb. 12): It’s time for St. Louis County to level with taxpayers on whether insurance will cover the massive discrimination verdict awarded to Lt. Keith Wildhaber. The Post-Dispatch reported that the county did not know yet how much would be covered by insurance. This is implausible.
The issue appears to be whether the county satisfied its obligation to inform its carrier on a timely basis that it had been sued.
With a settlement now in hand, the county is searching for sources to pay for it (reserve funds? a bond issue?) and planning to ease the pain by paying $7 million now and the balance in January 2021, while assuring the public that nothing will be taken from the Prop P public safety tax. There is little comfort there.
Questions abound: Who is charged with monitoring the legal process when it arrives and notifying insurance carriers? What happened here? Was insurance counsel, presumably skilled in discrimination claims, involved at trial or did the county pay for that through the salaries of its county counselors? Does the county have a real argument to make that it satisfied its notice requirement through intermediaries, and if so, why has it not sued for a declaratory judgment in its favor?
The public deserves clarity on whether insurance is available, in what amount, and if not, how did this travesty happen?
Jud Calkins • Richmond Heights