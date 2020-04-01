Letter: Don’t need stimulus check? Donate it to a worthy cause
0 comments

Letter: Don’t need stimulus check? Donate it to a worthy cause

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
How to prep for and spend your government relief check

FILE - In this March 27, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump signs the coronavirus stimulus relief package in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., House Minority Leader Kevin McCarty, R-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence watch. Payments from a federal coronavirus relief package could take several weeks to arrive. While you wait, prep your finances and make a plan for using any money you receive. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

 Evan Vucci

Regarding “Treasury Secretary says Americans can expect stimulus checks to be direct deposited within 3 weeks” (March 29): I do not think sending $1,200 stimulus checks to people like me, who continue to have a stable source of income, is a very effective use of government funds.

For me, this money will be a windfall because I have not had to give up my income in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. I would prefer to see my stimulus money go to people it would help the most — those who have been put out of work due to the virus. Therefore, I am going to donate my stimulus check to the local food bank. I encourage everyone who is still receiving a paycheck, or some other stable source of income, to join me in directing their stimulus money to those most impacted by this crisis by donating it to a food bank or some other charity that helps those in time of need.

Tom Davidson • Grafton

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports