Letter: Don’t need stimulus check? Donate it to a worthy cause

Regarding “Treasury Secretary says Americans can expect stimulus checks to be direct deposited within 3 weeks” (March 29): I do not think sending $1,200 stimulus checks to people like me, who continue to have a stable source of income, is a very effective use of government funds.
For me, this money will be a windfall because I have not had to give up my income in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. I would prefer to see my stimulus money go to people it would help the most — those who have been put out of work due to the virus. Therefore, I am going to donate my stimulus check to the local food bank. I encourage everyone who is still receiving a paycheck, or some other stable source of income, to join me in directing their stimulus money to those most impacted by this crisis by donating it to a food bank or some other charity that helps those in time of need.
Tom Davidson • Grafton
