Letter: Don’t overlook positive aspects of Afghan withdrawal

Regarding “Biden defends departure from ‘forever war,’ praises airlift” (Aug. 31): The withdrawal from Afghanistan has been far from perfect. However, instead of being inundated with constant criticism of our exit, it would be lovely if, occasionally, we would hear of the successes of saving and helping so many, the courage and determination of the military and the resolve of President Joe Biden, who promised he would do his best to bring about the conclusion of the conflict. We should also acknowledge the efforts being made to welcome Afghan refugees.