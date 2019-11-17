Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Revenge of the Millennials” (Nov. 10): I may be a Baby Boomer, but I admire the hell out of Pete Buttigieg and would be quite comfortable (and relieved) to have him as my president.
What irked me about McDermott’s screed was the divisive tone of it. We were not all acid-dropping hippies. I’d need a good GPS to find Woodstock, and OK, millennial, I know how to use one. There were also 58,000 killed and countless more permanently maimed in a crappy war in Vietnam. Many more of us didn’t fight or protest. We grew up, went to school, married, had kids, and went into debt, just like real Americans. This broad-stroking of generations is getting pretty lame.
McDermott says “It’s easy to disparage the Baby Boomers as aging hippie Social Security sponges who have left their descendants melting glaciers and mountains of debt.” Really? My Social Security tidbit is payback on money extracted from my paychecks.
As for melting glaciers, the dawn of climate change coincided with the dawn of the Industrial Revolution. Mountains of debt? Mea culpas all around. Debt is American as apple pie. Ask President Donald Trump.
The bottom line: We’re all in this together. As for McDermott’s column coda, “Not to put it too harshly, but those on the wrong side of these issues are going to die off first.” Thanks for the uplifting message Kevin, but how the hell do you know what side I’m on?
Steven Somogye • Hermann, Mo.