Letter: Don’t pay Congress until health care workers are safe

The coronavirus pandemic has costs millions of Americans their jobs. Many are worried about paying for groceries — if they can even find groceries to pay for. Business owners are fighting to save their business and their employees’ jobs. Physicians and nurses are literally fighting for their lives and the lives of their patients, often without appropriate supplies and equipment.
Meanwhile, members of Congress bickered over giving $35 million to the Kennedy Center in Washington and same-day voter registration as they delayed the passage of the coronavirus response bill.
Government officials are shielded from the conditions their constituents are living with because of their guaranteed salaries and ability to work from their homes or other protected environments.
Until our health care workers are given the supplies they need, and Americans are back to work, all government officials should forgo their pay. This should help them to better understand what their constituents are dealing with as our futures are becoming more and more uncertain, both medically and financially. It is time to put aside petty partisanship and for lawmakers to make quick, decisive decisions to directly benefit those they were elected to serve.
Patricia McGuire, M.D. • Ladue
