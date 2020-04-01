Letter: Don’t pressure children into being something they’re not
Regarding “Missouri endangers children by making them political tools” (March 11): Danielle Meert writes that “the arguments presented in the op-ed column by the mother of a transgender teen are not consistent with current scientific evidence.”

As children mature, they form their self-identity. Forcing a trans child to self-identify as a person who is not who they know they are can result in depression, anxiety and suicidal symptoms. As these children mature into their teens, many fail in school and engage in risky behaviors such as using drugs, alcohol and engaging in unsafe sex. Many choose suicide.

Too many parents have engaged in “conversion therapy” with the goal to change their teen’s orientation: This therapy is not only proven to fail, it causes irreparable harm. Research clearly demonstrates that many homosexual children, when forced to conform to heterosexual orientation, become maladjusted adults who never are able to reach their full potential. This mistake must not be repeated.

Transgender children should feel safe to come out to their parents, who can then advocate to help them live their lives as the gender in which they identify, rather than forcing them to conform to artificial social norms. To codify medically ignorant social attitudes into law is as unconscionable now as it was decades ago for those enacted against homosexual people.

Maureen Jordan • Manchester

