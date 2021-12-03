Letter: Don’t promote ‘wash your mouth out with soap’ literally

Regarding the letter “Disagreements shouldn’t progress into death threats” (Nov. 23): I primarily agree with the letter writer that the atmosphere of today’s society seems to take a boorish and/or violent turn as a first response to disagreements. However, it’s the ending of the letter that I have an issue with. He stated that when he misbehaved, his mother would “wash out my mouth with soap.” It’s too bad he felt he had to tell everybody his mother was abusive.