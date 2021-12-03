 Skip to main content
Letter: Don’t promote ‘wash your mouth out with soap’ literally
Detergent pods

Regarding the letter “Disagreements shouldn’t progress into death threats” (Nov. 23): I primarily agree with the letter writer that the atmosphere of today’s society seems to take a boorish and/or violent turn as a first response to disagreements. However, it’s the ending of the letter that I have an issue with. He stated that when he misbehaved, his mother would “wash out my mouth with soap.” It’s too bad he felt he had to tell everybody his mother was abusive.

He could have selected better wording along the lines of: I was punished or I was given a good talking to. Now, some folks might see that and think it’s okay to make their children submit to a Dawn or Tide mouth-washing.

Diana Renstrom • Martinsburg

