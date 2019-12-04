Regarding “NCAA denies Mizzou appeal, upholds sanctions, including postseason ban” (Nov. 28): The NCAA's decision on the University of Missouri's appeal is wrong at many levels. The result is not the equivalent of how similar behavior at other schools has been treated — that’s unfair. The remedy punishes the innocent —that’s unwarranted. (That’s embedded in how the NCAA operates for all infractions, but that’s a discussion for another day.) The outcome encourages noncooperation with future investigations.
Incentivizing institutions, coaches and students not to take ownership of mistakes and misdeeds is entirely the wrong message the NCAA should be sending to student-athletes. Thus, the decision is misguided. The NCAA uses rotating six-person infractions panels to decide different cases. In the judicial system, when a court assigns its judges in rotating panels, a mechanism typically exists where the entire court or a higher court can re-hear the case in order to get consistency across all cases presenting the same issue. The NCAA has no system to reconcile disparate treatment of those subject to its regulation, and that’s unjust. When a jurisprudential system produces results that are fundamentally unfair, unwarranted, misguided and unjust, it forfeits its credibility and authority. When this happens, it’s time to replace it with something else.
Robert Jerry • Gainesville, Fla.