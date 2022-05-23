Letter:Don’t push old leaders out yet; try to learn from them

Regarding Kathleen Parker’s column “It is time for the old (really old) guard in Washington to step aside.” (May 20): In former presidential adviser David Gergen’s new book, “Hearts Touched with Fire: How Great Leaders are Made,” he says older leaders need to pass the torch to the younger ones. Despite our need for new blood, leadership is much more complex than that. It is always a mix of senior and junior persons, and is usually very competitive in different ways. Little is contributed to the issue by saying the elders “need to get out of the way.” Surely, younger persons would not automatically produce better answers to our extremely complex problems.