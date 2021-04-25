Letter: Don’t raise the gas tax, make interstates toll roads

Regarding “ With gas tax debate on deck, business and labor say increase will grow jobs in Missouri ” (April 20): It would seem that the rural-dominated Missouri Legislature has finally decided to fund our roads. But they’ve picked the wrong source.

The roads disproportionately help the less-populated areas, so using conservative logic, outstate Missourians should predominantly pay for them. But in typical we hate big government unless it helps us logic, the Legislature opposes toll roads. Instead of the gas tax, the Legislature should make our three major interstate highways into toll roads. Using advanced technology with no human-operated booths, this would be fairer and make the truckers, who can’t easily and cheaply bypass Missouri, pay their fair share for road maintenance.