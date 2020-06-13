Letter: Don’t remove Confederate symbols; learn from them

Regarding the editorial “Confederate monuments are a historical lie. They should all follow Lee out” (June 9): Defacing Confederate statues and saying they must be taken down does not make sense to me as they are a piece of history and part of many of the protesters’ ancestry. What does this accomplish getting rid of these important pieces of history? I personally am against getting rid of anything about history, good or bad, because it tells us what happened and hopefully helps to influence the future.
It is also past the time for African American leaders to be telling their followers that they now need to take things into their own hands. They should be talking to their communities, assisting them on how to better themselves. They should be instructing them as to what programs are available to get a better education, job training and more. Some leaders seem to show up just to incite the crowds.
The country can be better, but inciting riots is not the way. It only divides us more.
Ken Schatz • Oakville
