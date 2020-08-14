Letter: Don’t shackle the US with chains of racial antagonism

Regarding Ben Hochman’s column “With BLM now part of MLB culture, a conversation on Cardinals, race and St. Louis” (Aug. 9): This interview with Washington University Professor Gerald Early was an eye-opener. I appreciated his candid and impassioned views on baseball, politics and history. A lifelong baseball fan, he suggests that baseball’s involvement in Black Lives Matter was surprising because it’s clearly “a movement built on Marxist critical analysis of a capitalist, bourgeois society.” He loves baseball for its diversity. He understands why some Blacks take issue with the National Anthem because of the history it represents.
I believe it is at this juncture Early’s emotions divert him from his reasonable narrative. He says “I’m an American. I love my country. But I don’t always love my country, and I certainly don’t love all aspects of its history. Some of its history is pretty disturbing.”
To that, I would ask him, what country’s history isn’t? China, Cuba, Mexico, Russia? All humans are deeply flawed and with them the history they have made. Freedom has always been at our nation’s core. Despite our slow and gradual movement, no other country in the world can rival us when it comes to our devotion to the principle of liberty for all. Our freedom has many internal enemies who would shackle all of us with the chains of racial antagonism. Early must come to grips with this before we are a society where we could all get together.
William A. Borst • Richmond Heights
