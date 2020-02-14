Letter: Don't share with those who aren't willing to work as hard

Wake up America, and see what is happening. The Democratic presidential candidates seem to be telling us we need to share what we have worked hard for. And if you don’t live in this country, come in and we will share with you our wealth, even if it means plunging this country into more debt.
We need to get back to where this country was when people actually looked for work, not handouts from the government. We worked to support ourselves and gain respect from others.
All lawmakers say they represent the American people, but really they are only in it for themselves. Let our legislators know that things need to change. Don’t give us campaign promises that are used just to get reelected. It may cost them a few votes, but it is the right thing to do.
Wake up America, before it is too late. Nothing is free. Work for what you want and share with those who deserve it or warrant it. Don’t let someone tell you that you must share with those who don’t want to work.
We should greet immigrants with open arms, but they must work to get the same rights as everyone else. There should no longer be free rides.
Term limits for all members of Congress would be a great place to start, along with reevaluating all of their perks.
Ken Schatz • Oakville