Letter: Don’t steal the voters’ right to initiative petitions

Regarding “Missouri House endorses plan to toughen standards for changing state constitution” (Feb. 8): The initiative petition process allows Missouri citizens to initiate legislation for either a state statute or a constitutional amendment or to repeal legislation by a veto referendum. It provides a process whereby Missouri voters can make laws. Now the Missouri Legislature is working to effectively take away this important voice of voters.

Voters often feel the Legislature is not addressing critical issues or has passed a law that needs to be stopped. The petition has allowed voter-initiated amendments (Medicaid and marijuana), the minimum wage statute, and repeal of the unwanted “right to work” law.

The proposed legislation would make it virtually impossible to pass anything. It would take away an important protection against legislators passing laws that could harm Missourians.

The initiative petition process has two hurdles: First is collecting signatures of registered Missouri voters with the required geographic distribution. Second is securing approval from voters across the entire state. Preventing measures from getting on the ballot precludes the voters having any voice at all on the issue. Why are legislators so afraid of legislation the public both wants and works to implement?

The initiative petition process is not overused and does not need to be more difficult. Constitutional amendment House Joint Resolution 79 should not be allowed to take away the voice of the people.

Nancy Price • St. Louis County

