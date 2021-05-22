Letter: Don’t sully Cardinals Hall of Fame with Keith Hernandez

Regarding “ All is forgiven: Cardinals fans vote Keith Hernandez into Hall of Fame ” (May 5): The Cardinals Hall of Fame celebrates the team greats we grew up with and looked up to. The likes of Stan Musial, Bob Gibson, Lou Brock and Mike Shannon should not be diminished by the addition of Keith Hernandez, a malcontent drug user who caused division in the clubhouse to the extent that ownership literally gave away his immense talents in order to save the team.

While Hernandez went on to have a great career with the New York Mets, and is in the Mets Hall of Fame, the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame should not honor the shame he brought to Whitey Herzog, Gussie Busch and his Cardinal teammates. In my opinion, Hernandez had his redemption in New York; his antics in St. Louis should not be immortalized in the Cardinals Hall of Fame.