Letter: Don’t sympathize with criminals who make bad choices

Two recent letters (“Incarceration has a traumatic impact on entire family,” Jan. 12, and “Ex-inmates need clean slate when returning to society, “ Jan. 19) have stressed the problems of families of incarcerated persons and the problems that felons have finding jobs afterwards. That’s true. However, I spent 49 years as a lawyer in court, and there are a few other considerations to remember. For most offenses, it isn’t all that easy to go to prison. Judges are constantly told how crowded the prisons are and how expensive incarceration is. They aren’t stupid. Almost always probation will have been tried first, often twice. But when defendants ignore probation terms, what do they expect? There is nothing else for the judge to do, unless the law means nothing. At some point there has to be teeth in the system.