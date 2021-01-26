Letter: Don’t take away virus control from local health officials

Missouri state senators are attempting to limit the ability of county executives and health departments to impose controls intended to limit the spread of the coronavirus. When speaking of the current pandemic, Sen. Bob Onder said “I think there’s this illusion on the part of politicians that we can somehow control this.” Sen. Onder should know that it’s not a coincidence that the local governments that took early steps to require face coverings and restrict the occupancy of some businesses have had the most success controlling the spread of the virus. These governments include St. Louis and St. Louis County and the surrounding counties. So let the local governments run their cities and counties as they see best for the safety of their citizens.