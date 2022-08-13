 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don’t think fascism can happen in US? It already has.

Regarding George Will’s column “Putin is doing his best to out-fascist Mussolini” (Aug. 9): George Will can be remarkably insightful when not under the influence of his political ideology. His analysis of the fascist movement occurring now in Russia is quite accurate. He compares Russian President Vladimir Putin with World War II-era Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, who founded fascism. Their methods, ideology, the use of violence, the claims of victimhood and the cult of personality mirror each other.

Most Americans probably think that couldn’t happen here. Then a terrible thought occurred to me: It already has. Donald Trump has done and is doing all of these things. No wonder he admires Putin so much. When it is time to choose the next president, maybe we should keep all of this in mind. I believe Trump hates democracy. If he is elected again, it might be the last election we will ever have.

Matt Johnson • Bridgeton

