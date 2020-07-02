Letter: Don’t view Louis IX through a 21st-century lens

Regarding “The problem with King Louis — and a few other statues of guys we’ve admired” (June 28): The anti-statue argument is that Louis IX did some truly terrible things. But as we’re reviewing his legacy, why can’t we also remember that he was human? He was also celebrated because he also did some great things. He introduced trial by jury to France, reformed the tax system, and supported the poor and widows. He died in 1270. Almost no one from his time would stand up to a 21st-century lens.
This is not a Confederate statue. It was not raised to oppress, and it was not raised to celebrate the dark parts of Louis IX’s beliefs and actions. It was raised as a symbol as all of St. Louis was charging forward into a brighter future with everything St. Louis had to recommend in 1906.
Let’s take that intent and charge forward into a brighter future again. Taking down a statue, let alone changing the name of a city, is a distraction from our real problems. Let’s take all the cost, energy and hurt feelings from debating or taking down a monument and put them toward lifting up and helping our neighbors who have been forgotten or kept down for too long.
Michael Honigfort • University City
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.