Letter: Don’t waste money on trolley or convention center

-
Letter: Settlement opens relocation door, including Cardinals
-
Letter: The region will fail if St. Louis allows crime to fester
-
Letter: Bans on transgender athletes are financially foolish
-
Letter: Steinberg rink sadly becoming too costly for families
-
Letter: Why no challenge to Rep. Bush’s shooting assertion?
Regarding “Next up after Rams settlement: Dividing up the cash” (Nov.29): Please, don’t give a penny of the Rams/National Football League settlement money to Joe Edwards for the Loop Trolley nor give one penny to Kitty Ratcliffe, president of the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission, for expansion of America’s Center downtown.
Stephen Thomas • St. Louis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!