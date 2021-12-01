 Skip to main content
Letter: Don’t waste money on trolley or convention center
Five trolley cars sit parked in the Loop Trolley garage next to Delmar Boulevard in the Loop on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Two of the cars are ready for service and were in use before being shut down last year, a third is in the process of being certified for service and the last two are in reserve for future use. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Regarding “Next up after Rams settlement: Dividing up the cash” (Nov.29): Please, don’t give a penny of the Rams/National Football League settlement money to Joe Edwards for the Loop Trolley nor give one penny to Kitty Ratcliffe, president of the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission, for expansion of America’s Center downtown.

Stephen Thomas • St. Louis

