Letter: Don’t write about anti-vaxxers spouting lies, misinformation

Regarding “Wildwood man on the front lines of the anti-vaccination debate” (Oct. 31): Why would the Post-Dispatch give so much, or any, coverage to William Hermanson, who spouts conspiracy theories based on absolutely no factual or scientific information? In my opinion, the newspaper spread misinformation and disinformation every time it quoted this man. People who are inclined to believe this rot don’t care about context or disclaimers. They will repeat this stuff and say: It must be true, it was in the Post-Dispatch.