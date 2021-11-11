 Skip to main content
Letter: Don’t write about anti-vaxxers spouting lies, misinformation
Letter: Don't write about anti-vaxxers spouting lies, misinformation

William Hermanson

William Hermanson, of Wildwood, draws applause after giving a speech at the Oct. 5, 2021, meeting of the St. Louis County Council. He's been a regular voice at council meetings since the county imposed a face-covering order on July 26, 2021. Photo by Jesse Bogan, jbogan@post-dispatch.com 

Regarding “Wildwood man on the front lines of the anti-vaccination debate” (Oct. 31): Why would the Post-Dispatch give so much, or any, coverage to William Hermanson, who spouts conspiracy theories based on absolutely no factual or scientific information? In my opinion, the newspaper spread misinformation and disinformation every time it quoted this man. People who are inclined to believe this rot don’t care about context or disclaimers. They will repeat this stuff and say: It must be true, it was in the Post-Dispatch.

The newspaper should only disseminate truth and facts.

M. Anne Daniels • St. Louis

