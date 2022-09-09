Letter: Don’t wrongly assume every Pinner voter is a racist

Regarding the letter “Voters should research the candidates before voting” (Sept. 4): I voted for Katherine Pinner in the recent primary for county executive, but not because of her rather bizarre political views. Actually, I voted for her because her responses to a series of questions in The Call newspaper gave no clue to these unusual conspiracy theories. Her GOP primary opponent, Shamed Dogan, didn’t even bother to respond to the questions.
I don’t believe her election had anything to do with Dogan’s “Muslim-sounding name,” as the letter writer suggests. If Dogan had taken the time to respond to the questions put to him by The Call, he may have earned more votes. Not everything is a racist conspiracy.
Lisa Marin • St. Louis County