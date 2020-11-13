Letter: Donating blood will help the battle against coronavirus

I recently contacted the Red Cross and learned that all blood donations have been tested for the coronavirus antibody since June. Over a four-month period, 1.2 million units of blood from 44 states were tested. In this group, a positivity rate of 2% for the antibody was detected.

This is important for two reasons. First, asymptomatic donors can find out if they have been exposed to the virus. The Red Cross will share this information with the donor when the testing is complete. My result took one day and showed a negative antibody result.

Secondly, the Red Cross has started taking those positive blood donations and separating the coronavirus antibodies. The result is a unit of plasma containing the antibody is now being used by hospitals to help patients fight this disease. Antibodies are the disease fighting agents the body produces to fight infections. Antibodies are produced either by exposure to the disease itself or a vaccine.

People should donate blood and help themselves by learning whether they have been exposed to the virus, and at the same time potentially save a fellow American in their struggle to survive this virus.

Tom Haenni • Ballwin