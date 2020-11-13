 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Donating blood will help the battle against coronavirus
0 comments

Letter: Donating blood will help the battle against coronavirus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Missouri Baptist offering drive-by blood draws

Michael Onkle, lab associate, draws a patient's blood from their car outside the main entrance of Missouri Baptist Hospital in Town and Country on Friday, April 24, 2020. Photo by Rachel Ellis, rellis@post-dispatch.com

 Rachel Ellis

I recently contacted the Red Cross and learned that all blood donations have been tested for the coronavirus antibody since June. Over a four-month period, 1.2 million units of blood from 44 states were tested. In this group, a positivity rate of 2% for the antibody was detected.

This is important for two reasons. First, asymptomatic donors can find out if they have been exposed to the virus. The Red Cross will share this information with the donor when the testing is complete. My result took one day and showed a negative antibody result.

Secondly, the Red Cross has started taking those positive blood donations and separating the coronavirus antibodies. The result is a unit of plasma containing the antibody is now being used by hospitals to help patients fight this disease. Antibodies are the disease fighting agents the body produces to fight infections. Antibodies are produced either by exposure to the disease itself or a vaccine.

People should donate blood and help themselves by learning whether they have been exposed to the virus, and at the same time potentially save a fellow American in their struggle to survive this virus.

Tom Haenni • Ballwin

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports