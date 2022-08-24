Letter: Donbas region's fate is be key to ending Russia invasion

Regarding " Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens " (Aug. 20): I believe Russian President Vladimir Putin would be especially dangerous if he were militarily defeated, as he would be threatened with war crimes. Russia has engaged recently in nuclear blackmail by putting offensive military units near a nuclear plant that it captured inside Ukraine.

Right now, Russia appears to losing in western Ukraine but winning in the eastern Donbas area, where it is increasingly focusing its military operations. The Donbas area, where much of the population is culturally Russian in language and religion, has been at war against western Ukraine for over seven years. I believe a compromise could be reached with Ukraine by ceding Donbas, or part of it, to Russia, or by making it an independent country, if that were to be the choice of the people in that region. A ceasefire could be reached and a secret ballot plebiscite could be held to determine the true sentiment in that part of Donbas where the election would be held.