Letter: Don't allow states to use stimulus funds on tax breaks

Regarding Washington Post columnist George Will's op-ed, "The unconstitutional drizzle in Congress' money shower" (April 8): Will complains the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package comes with strings attached that forbid the states from accepting the money and then enacting tax cuts. But if a parent gave an adult child, who was in a financially critical situation, a large sum of money, would it not be in the parent's rights to stipulate that the money not be used to take an extended (tax) vacation?