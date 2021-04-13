 Skip to main content
Letter: Don't allow states to use stimulus funds on tax breaks
Letter: Don't allow states to use stimulus funds on tax breaks

Regarding Washington Post columnist George Will's op-ed, "The unconstitutional drizzle in Congress' money shower" (April 8): Will complains the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package comes with strings attached that forbid the states from accepting the money and then enacting tax cuts. But if a parent gave an adult child, who was in a financially critical situation, a large sum of money, would it not be in the parent's rights to stipulate that the money not be used to take an extended (tax) vacation?

Who would be foolish enough to send a large amount of money to address a pressing situation and not set conditions to ensure the money is used as intended?

David Bartholomew • St. Louis County 

