Letter: Don't allow trophy hunters to kill Missouri's bears

The Missouri Department of Conservation is catering to the wrong people on the issue of trophy hunting our small and still-recovering population of black bears. Trophy hunters make up a very small percentage of Missouri citizens and the vast majority of Missouri citizens do not want our bears killed. The bears are not a nuisance or a problem. At this time, the bears are still very productive to our ecosystem and for the department to encourage killing them is incredibly irresponsible. We need to stop hunting our bears and start safeguarding them.
T.J. Lindhorst • Wildwood
