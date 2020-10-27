 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Don't allow trophy hunters to kill Missouri's bears
0 comments

Letter: Don't allow trophy hunters to kill Missouri's bears

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Bruno the Bear

A black bear, nicknamed “Bruno” by social media, was sedated and transported to safety on Sunday, July 5, 2020, by Missouri Department of Conservation staff, Wildlife Damage Biologist Jim Braithwaite, left and Dr. Sherri Russell. The roving bear that is suspected to have traveled from Wisconsin to Illinois and Iowa before entering Missouri was released safely outside the urban area. He was first spotted in the Show Me State near Elsberry in Lincoln County on June 30 and was captured in Wentzville in St. Charles County. Photo provided by Missouri Department of Conversation

 Missouri Dept. of Conservation

The Missouri Department of Conservation is catering to the wrong people on the issue of trophy hunting our small and still-recovering population of black bears. Trophy hunters make up a very small percentage of Missouri citizens and the vast majority of Missouri citizens do not want our bears killed. The bears are not a nuisance or a problem. At this time, the bears are still very productive to our ecosystem and for the department to encourage killing them is incredibly irresponsible. We need to stop hunting our bears and start safeguarding them.

T.J. Lindhorst • Wildwood 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports