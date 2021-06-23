Letter: Don't base policy, laws on innuendo and superstition

Regarding the letter " GOP only wants to stop illegal voting, not legal voting " (June 18): Up until the letter writer's last two sentences, the letter reads like a reasoned debate. Then the writer says, "I believe vote harvesting and mail-in ballots are rife with fraud. Just because you cannot prove something does not mean it does not exist."

Lord have mercy. According to that argument, anything anyone believes should be the basis for legislation regardless of how much evidence there is that the notion is false or how completely lacking in evidence is the notion that it is true. If I don't believe in climate change, strike down every law enacted to protect us from it. If I believe people of color are innately inferior, strike down every law that protects them from my prejudice. Maybe I believe that Q is Russian President Vladimir Putin, or that Donald Trump is the anti-Christ. I can't prove it, but that doesn't mean it isn't true.