 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Don't blame Pujols for front office's contract offer

  • 0
Cardinals Marlins Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) warms up before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Miami.

 Lynne Sladky - staff, AP

Regarding the letter "Spoiled child Pujols is using the Cardinals as a doormat" (April 13): First and foremost, the Cardinals offered Albert Pujols a contract. The letter writer's disappointment is probably better directed toward Cardinals management. They're the ones who offered him a contract.

I also have to question the letter writer's comments about Pujols turning his back on St. Louis and questioning how much can a person spend. While I also was disappointed that he left, a person makes decisions that are best for himself or herself (that includes people who write letters to the editor) or their families. I suspect Pujols donates more as a percentage of his earnings than the average person does. 

Robert Lister • Cottleville 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News