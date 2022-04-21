Letter: Don't blame Pujols for front office's contract offer

Regarding the letter " Spoiled child Pujols is using the Cardinals as a doormat " (April 13): First and foremost, the Cardinals offered Albert Pujols a contract. The letter writer's disappointment is probably better directed toward Cardinals management. They're the ones who offered him a contract.

I also have to question the letter writer's comments about Pujols turning his back on St. Louis and questioning how much can a person spend. While I also was disappointed that he left, a person makes decisions that are best for himself or herself (that includes people who write letters to the editor) or their families. I suspect Pujols donates more as a percentage of his earnings than the average person does.