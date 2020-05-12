Letter: Don't burden hospital staff by taking chances

Regarding “Missouri businesses reopen as state records jump in virus cases” (May 6): Many Missouri counties have partially opened up their economies. A lot of small businesses were desperate to reopen and put their employees back to work. I wish them all well and I pray that they, their employees and customers all remain well.
On a recent newscast I watched, there was a hair salon that was opening. They were apparently following some of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. They were limiting the number of customers and sanitizing between each client’s visit.
However, I saw no one wearing a mask. In the interview, the young lady who was apparently the owner said she believes that if she and her customers were willing to take the risk of contracting the virus, then the choice was up to them. Sounds logical, doesn’t it? But that logic crumbles as soon as she, one of her staff, or a customer gets sick from the virus and requires medical attention. The nurse, doctor and other hospital staff didn’t get a say in that choice, and they don’t get to choose not to treat the person infected.
Carol Klein • St. Louis County
